Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.57 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

