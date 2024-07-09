iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ITOT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 370,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,793. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $121.20.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
