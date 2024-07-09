Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

