Algorand Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $42.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,218,361,255 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.