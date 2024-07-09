Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $227.01 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.67303831 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 957 active market(s) with $290,290,544.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

