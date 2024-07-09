Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.75 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.75 billion and $278.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00012665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,754,743 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,740,302.839791 with 2,506,153,332.0356283 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.24297766 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $374,224,792.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

