MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.0100

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $31,670.06 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

