SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 326,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,848,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,588 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

