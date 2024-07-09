Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic traded as high as $137.25 and last traded at $136.10. 40,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 446,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.43.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.94.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
