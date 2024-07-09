Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $975.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $868.41 and last traded at $864.71, with a volume of 11681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $851.82.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.89.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $53,882,031. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

