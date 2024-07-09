Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.50. UBS Group now has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 85,327 shares changing hands.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 126.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

