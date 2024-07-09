Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $436.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.43 and its 200 day moving average is $393.31.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

