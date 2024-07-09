Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,479. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

