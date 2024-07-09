Stack Financial Management Inc Has $44.79 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 4.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 559,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

