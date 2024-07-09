JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $211.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $205.98. 673,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,843. The company has a market cap of $591.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $4,302,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

