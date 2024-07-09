HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HilleVax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,035. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

