Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of EVBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,576. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

