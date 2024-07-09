American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $223.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $221.00 to $223.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.37. The company had a trading volume of 118,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.