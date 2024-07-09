Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $40.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 412,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,280. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.