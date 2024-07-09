ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 397,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,769. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 87.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

