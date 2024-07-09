Barclays Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

DFS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

