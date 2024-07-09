McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.18.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $245.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.37. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.37 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

