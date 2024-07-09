Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 347,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.