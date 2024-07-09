Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 9,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,884. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.