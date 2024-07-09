LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 34,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $16,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

