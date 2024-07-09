Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,421,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

