452 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

