Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $50,209.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,539,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,151,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hagerty Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE HGTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 2,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,413. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
