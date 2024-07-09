Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 55,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,085. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

