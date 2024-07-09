Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 876,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,891. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

