Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

