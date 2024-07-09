559 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 259,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.47.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
