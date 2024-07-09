Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.70 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Grin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $166,398.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,294.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00580630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00114496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00270445 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.