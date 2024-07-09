UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00011464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $2.58 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.59709234 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,597,061.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

