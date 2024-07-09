Educational Development (EDUC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,247. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.