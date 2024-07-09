Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 15th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Shares of CVE:DSY traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

