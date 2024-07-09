Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

