Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

