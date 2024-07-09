Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIO opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.