Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

