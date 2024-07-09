Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.24.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

