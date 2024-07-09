Quent Capital LLC Sells 82 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen stock opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $282.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

