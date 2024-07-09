Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 568.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

