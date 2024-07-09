Quent Capital LLC Sells 360 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.3 %

DAL stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

