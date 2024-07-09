Quent Capital LLC Has $70,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

TTD opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 247.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

