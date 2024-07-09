Quent Capital LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

