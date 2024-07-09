Quent Capital LLC Acquires 604 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,576,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

