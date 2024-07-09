Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.