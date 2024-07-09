Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 263,498 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,369 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

