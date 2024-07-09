Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of Veracyte worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $11,190,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $9,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 465,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 185,930 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 183,616 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $694,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock worth $163,382. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

